CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Is Donald Trump Really Considering Pardoning His Children?!

It looks like The Trump Family is back at it again.  Lore’l had to give President Donald Trump ‘Who’s Cappin’ this morning on The Morning Hustle after reports surfaced saying he’s spoken with advisers whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, to his son-in-law, and to his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The way it’s looking, the whole family may be locked up because they don’t follow rules.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Is Donald Trump Really Considering Pardoning His Children?!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Bow Wow “Raris & Porches,” Tobe Nwigwe ft.…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Puma Dropping A New J. Cole RS-Dreamer “Ebony…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Spotify’s Annual Wrapped Returns But With A New…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Photos
Close