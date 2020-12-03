CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: CPS Extends Remote Learning Through January

CPS has extended remote learning through January.

Via FOX19

The board decided Nov. 10 to shift to remote learning until Jan. 4, citing rising cases of COVID-19 in Cincinnati and higher levels of staff absenteeism.

The board then decided Wednesday to extend remote learning until at least the end of January, according to a CPS release.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

It will review community and staff health data on Jan. 16 to determine whether a return to blended learning is appropriate for February.

Cincinnati: CPS Extends Remote Learning Through January  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Bow Wow “Raris & Porches,” Tobe Nwigwe ft.…
 24 hours ago
12.03.20
Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media…
 24 hours ago
12.03.20
Puma Dropping A New J. Cole RS-Dreamer “Ebony…
 24 hours ago
12.03.20
Spotify’s Annual Wrapped Returns But With A New…
 1 day ago
12.03.20
Photos
Close