Watch Trailer: Kyla Pratt Co-Stars In New Fox Comedy ‘Call Me Kat’

We gave the exclusive earlier this year of Kyla Pratt’s return to television in Fox’s new comedic series Call Me Kat alongside Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bailik and Leslie Jordan. The sitcom follows Mayim Bialik as a single 39-year old who drains her life savings to spontaneously open a cat café. The series will premiere Jan. 3, 2021 and today viewers got a first look in a one minute teaser trailer.

Bialik shines as the hopelessly single and eccentric character, which is said to be inspired by Miranda Hart’s British television sitcom Miranda. Keke Palmer and Leslie Jordan are hilarious additions to the show working at Bailik’s character, Kat’s new cat café. The show explores Kat discovering new passions and making pivotal moves despite her family and friends thoughts on her impulsive decision making.

The show feels relatable to the millions of millennials and Gen-Z’ers who are making seemingly irrational career changes when old, boredom careers simply don’t feel good anymore. In the series, Bialik’s character struggles to combat her mother’s opinions on her life choices while attempting to prove to society that people can have whatever they desire in life.

Bialik spoke on the show’s purpose during the Fox Press Tour Wednesday claiming that Call Me Kat will introduce American viewers to a “new kind of woman.” While the series is inspired by Miranda Hart’s widely successful BBC sitcom in its format, premise and personalities, Bialik told press that the series adds current layers to the original four-season series.

Mayim Bailik executively produces the show alongside Big Bang co-star Jim Parson. The multi-camera comedy is written by Showtime’s The Big C producer, Darlene Hunt, and is unapologetically breaking the fourth wall which more sitcoms have incorporated since hit sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, famously experimented with the concept in the 90s.

“What we’ve created is a woman who includes everyone in her world because that’s what makes her world interesting and colorful,” the actress said of her character’s breaking the fourth wall, a trademark of both Hart and Waller-Bridge’s series. “Sometimes they’re people who exist, sometimes they’re people who don’t exist. We’re including the audience, they’re in on her jokes, they’re in on her experiences because that’s how she views the world – everyone is part of it.”

Executive producer Jim Parsons vocalized his confidence in the show’s success during the press conference. He recalled his optimistic feelings about Big Bang and said he feels a similar way about Call Me Kat.

Call Me Kat star Mayim Bailik shares to Youtube her experience filming with Covid-19 inconveniently lingering in the air. She showcases her ride to work in a mask and foggy glasses while educating anxious fans on the latest health regulations and guidelines the cast and crew had to follow. The network and production companies involved are maintaining a safe environment for their cast and crew while getting the job done to film and release the first season of the show.

It will be exciting to see the child actress on our screens in new content, but until then you can continue streaming Ms. Pratt on Netflix in old episodes of One On One. Her latest comedic venture, Call Me Kat will premiere Jan. 3, 2021 to Fox.

Watch Trailer: Kyla Pratt Co-Stars In New Fox Comedy ‘Call Me Kat’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

