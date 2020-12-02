Lil Wayne & Other Celebs Facing Criticism For Attending His Daughter’s Maskless Soiree In Covlanta

Despite the great news on the coronavirus vaccine front, COVID-19 is still here, but you definitely wouldn’t know that, by the way, many of your favorite celebs have been moving.

This past weekend, Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, said COVID-19 is not gonna stop me from living my best life. Weezy’s seed decided to throw a maskless 1990s and early 2000s themed bash at an Atlanta venue with her boyfriend’s help. In photos shared from the soiree, guests made sure to follow the theme with their attire. Still, they failed miserably when following the CDC guidelines like socially distancing and, most importantly, if you can’t social distance, wearing a mask.

Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, has tried her best to urge ATLiens to wear face coverings by issuing an advisory mask mandate and orders on gatherings that is still in effect but State Orders — which supersede decisions made at the local level — currently allow bars and venues to remain open.” according to a statement sent to CNN from a spokesperson for the mayor.

Reginae’s bash featured performances from her Trump-supporting dad, Juvenile, 2 Chainz, and DJ Mannie Fresh. Carter proudly shared photos from the party on the gram with the caption:

“Last night was mad real !! Thanks to my boyfriend for throwing me this amazing party! Thanks to my parents for the juvenile and Mannie connect (legendary ), and I wanna thank everybody who came and partied with me.”

Another guest, Kandi Burress, who made sure her Lil Kim-inspired look was on point, shared photos from the party featuring the birthday girl and her mother, Toya Johnson, was met with criticism in her comments for being careless to attend a party in the middle of a pandemic.

One person wrote, “Nice during a deadly pandemic like wtf is wrong with y’all like seriously.” Another added, “COVID just doesn’t exist for these people.. this is just stupid.”

COVID-19 is currently kicking the United States’ butt as numbers are increasing in every state. The numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday haven’t even been accounted for yet, and most experts are bracing themselves for some dire numbers. Also, keep in mind that the virus has disproportionately affected Blacks more than any other race in the country, so it’s very understandable why people are shaking their heads for Reginae throwing this party.

Cardi B recently had to apologize for throwing a rather large Thanksgiving gathering despite the CDC warning Americans to keep their gatherings limited to just people in their immediate households.

We hope that everyone who attended the party has gotten tested.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Wayne & Other Celebs Facing Criticism For Attending His Daughter’s Maskless Soiree In Covlanta was originally published on hiphopwired.com

