Wanted: Rapper Casanova Sought By The Feds, Indicted For Racketeering With 17 Other Men

Brooklyn rapper Casanova is in a world of trouble. The man born Caswell Senior is currently being sought by the Feds in a case that saw him and 17 others indicted for a litany of charges that include murder and racketeering.

According to the FBI, Casanova is a member of a gang called the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.” Per a statement from the Southern District of NY (SDNY) of the Department of Justice, one of Caswell’s co-defendants, Brandon Soto aka “Stacks,” has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old minor. The homicide occurred on September 21, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Per the SDNY, Casanova and the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation participated in various illicit activities and scams that included drug dealing and taking advantage of programs meant for COVID-19 relief.

“As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement. “Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered. Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang’s activities. Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.”

Seventeen of the 18 named individuals are in custody. Casanova is still at large and has been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The racketeering charge carries a life sentence while the drug and firearm charges have minimums of 10 years and 5 years, respectively, that can run concurrently but all have the possibility of a life sentence.

Save for just one co-defendant, if convicted they all face football numbers when it comes to prison sentences.

It goes without saying that once the Feds have you on their radar, they have all the goods on.

This story is developing.

We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/W38fCnBFpt — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

