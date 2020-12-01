CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election Worker: ‘It Has To Stop!’

"Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia," Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, said.

A Georgia Republican official on Tuesday took direct aim at Donald Trump and blamed him for the threats of death and violence various election workers have been getting as the state certified the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Gabriel Sterling, the Voting Systems Manager for Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office, delivered an emotional speech that was at once a condemnation of Trump and a plea for the violence to end. He even said one election worker had a noose sent to him, an ominous threat in a state with a rich history of lynchings by vigilante mobs in search of so-called justice.

The violent threats were directly because of Trump’s insistence that he was the victim of election fraud, a baseless claim that has been refuted in all of the states where he initiated legal action, including Georgia.

“It has all gone too far,” Sterling said at a press conference before calling out Trump’s lawyer for calling for the killing of the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who was fired last month at the president’s behest.

“Joe diGenova asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot,” Sterling said angrily.

That’s when Sterling said what should be unimaginable.

“A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today had death threats and a nose saying he should be hung for treason.” The contractor was not identified, but Sterling said he was only transferring a report to a county computer so he could read it.

“It has to stop!” Sterling implored.

It was then when he took aim at Trump.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or its language,” Sterling said. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions.”

He challenged Trump and Congress to do their jobs.

“We need you to step up,” he said, “and if you’re gonna take a position of leadership, show some!”

Sterling went on to say that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s wife was “getting sexualized threats through her cell phone.”

Blaming Trump in no uncertain terms, Sterling called again for it to stop.

“This is the backbone of democracy and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this!” he said.

He called for bipartisan condemnation of the violence and confirmed what everybody except Trump and his team have accepted as fact.

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia,” Sterling said.

He said Trump has every right to pursue legal avenues, but they’ve been shut down. Now it’s time for Trump to acknowledge the obvious and stop with the charades that could inspire his supporters to possibly commit violence.

“Someone’s gonna get hurt, someone’s gonna get shot, someone’s gonna get killed — and it’s not right,” Sterling said.

Watch a portion of his press conference below.

Georgia certified the election for Biden more than a week ago, leading to a war of words between Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who used to be one f the president’s biggest cheerleaders. The beef finally hit a crescendo Tuesday as it all culkminated in Sterling’s condemnation of the president inspiring vilence and death threats against innocent people.

The good news, if you can call it that, is that Trump seems to have finally accepted the fact that he will no longer be president in January. But the bad news is that he still refuses to abandon his claims of election fraud, an allegation that his staunchest supporters blindly beliueve even though he has not presented any proof.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Trump Deporting More Black Asylum Seekers Before He Leaves Office: Report

White House Cabinet Room Refurbished After 22 Years

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

20 photos Launch gallery

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

Continue reading The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 30 -- Joe Biden is rolling out his cabinet members, following a contentious week where Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, formally gave the green light approving his incoming administration's transition. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election Worker: ‘It Has To Stop!’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Deejay Funk Flex Gets Clowned For Revealing His…
 7 hours ago
12.01.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album ‘Good News’ Twerks…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Rainbow-Hair Rap Snitch’s Baby Mama Calls Him Out…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Photos
Close