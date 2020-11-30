The timeless and ageless Toni Braxton just hit us with the best hair flex of 2020. The award-winning singer took to Instagram to show off her new, platinum blonde pixie cut.

Whew! I swear this woman can do no wrong. In an Instagram post she wrote, “They say blondes have more fun! I’ll let you know after Thanksgiving! Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy Holiday!”

Toni first hit the music scene with a short black haircut that soon became the look of the 1990’s. Back then, stars like Nia Long, Halle Berry, and Jada Pinkett Smith inspired women to chop off their tresses and rock a tightly curled short head of hair. Years later, Toni is still inspiring women with this very hairstyle, this time in a beautiful, platinum blonde hue.

I mean, if this is what 53 years on this earth looks like, then I can’t wait to get older. This woman gets more and more youthful as the years pass by. I might have to take her seriously and add my own battery operated vibrator to my beauty routine!

This year has been a grueling one from the Braxton clan. With Tamar’s hospital stint, and all of the WE TV drama, I’m sure this Thanksgiving holiday was extra intimate and special. While the tight-knit family has been known to air their drama on-screen, an eventful year like this should put a lot of things into perspective for them. Hopefully 2021 brings lots of new music, reconciliation, and more fire hairstyles like Toni’s.

I am obsessed with this color and cut. It is such a good look! What do you think? Are you feelin’ Toni Braxton’s platinum blonde hair?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet

Toni Braxton’s Skin Care Routine Involves A Vibrator

Stylist Jared Henderson Tells Us How He Styled Doja Cat’s Copper Tresses at the 2020 AMA

ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum And Issa LEWK was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: