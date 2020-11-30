Ronald McDonald House: Is The Largest In The World

The Ronald McDonald house in Avondale is the largest in the world.

Via FOX19

Located on 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., officials say the expansion took more than two years to complete.

The expansion includes 99 rooms, bringing the total number of rooms to 177.

It also includes a seven-story tower, expanded kitchen and dining, indoor and outdoor play spaces, and arts and crafts room, a fitness center, and more.

