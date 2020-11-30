CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ronald McDonald House: Is The Largest In The World

The Ronald McDonald house in Avondale is the largest in the world.

Via FOX19

Located on 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., officials say the expansion took more than two years to complete.

The expansion includes 99 rooms, bringing the total number of rooms to 177.

It also includes a seven-story tower, expanded kitchen and dining, indoor and outdoor play spaces, and arts and crafts room, a fitness center, and more.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Ronald McDonald House: Is The Largest In The World  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
14 items
Hug It Out: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones…
 1 day ago
11.29.20
18 items
Nate Robinson Got Knocked The F*ck Out By…
 2 days ago
11.29.20
15 items
Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Reportedly Dead, Twitter…
 2 days ago
11.29.20
DJ Khaled To Host Trump Supporter’s ‘No Ceilings…
 4 days ago
11.28.20
Photos
Close