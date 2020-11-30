Cyber Monday: Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Forever

UPDATED 6:00 a.m. EDT, Nov. 30, 2020:
Fresh off of Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday provides another chance to support Black-owned companies offering online discounts and sales during the holiday season. Not only is it an opportunity to grab some good deals as gifting becomes increasingly urgent in the next few weeks, it’s also the perfect time to support Black businesses that have disproportionately suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.
They can literally use all the help they can get to stay afloat.
Luckily, this year offers no shortage of Black-owned businesses to support, with the internet being the great equalizer for companies that don’t have a physical store. But if you’re still having problems finding a Black-owned business to support, there is, of course, an app for that.
Prior to the pandemic, there were about 2.6 Black-owned businesses in America. At that point, an estimated 80% of them failed in their first years. But since the pandemic hit, they’ve been closing at about double the rate of small businesses not owned by Black people.
THIS is how we strengthen the Black Community!!
THIS is how we start to build and think for ourselves!!
Support a #BlackOwnedBusiness today!
💻: https://t.co/j84dp2p6jI pic.twitter.com/nnranxIJvF
— Pyramidbooks.com (@Pyramidbooks) November 18, 2017
Buying Black has become somewhat of a rallying call for African Americans after the polarizing presidency of Donald Trump widened the racial divide in America. People, especially Black folks, were looking for ways to prop up the Black community. Now, as the coronavirus disproportionately affects Black people in myriad ways, the effort to avoid major retailers for this year’s holiday shopping has been ramped up in favor of spending with Black-owned businesses.
Get BEADED, ALL custom handmade waist beads are on sale for $15 or less!
Twit&insta: @DippedNDivinity #SmallBusinessSaturday #BlackOwnedBusiness pic.twitter.com/nlTLzrqm8T
— Butter (@tyleerandco) November 26, 2017
The Black Business News Blog listed 25 Black-owned businesses offering up their wares for sale, including everything from desserts and snacks to drinks to cosmetics to clothing and more.
The Black Girl With Long Hair website also listed more than 40 other Black companies that focus on cosmetics and fashion.
Get you a beard oil that is natural and refreshing! Moisturize dry flaking skin & soften even the most finicky hair 😘#BeardTwitter #BlackOwnedBusiness #etsyshop #etsy pic.twitter.com/kBV2b0nC2k
— Ophelia (@MuscovadoSugar) November 13, 2017
Super Selected’s website has also provided a list of products made by 50 Black-owned companies that were offering sales for Cyber Monday.
A Twitter hashtag for Black-owned businesses has gone viral, and more Black-owned deals for Cyber Monday, the overall holiday season and for the future can be found by clicking here and here.
Happy #HandmadeSunday! Grab what you need to keep warm this winter with 25% off your entire purchase from #StitchedbyIsake until December 1!
Visit my Etsy: https://t.co/gm9GMDyoq1#HandmadeSunday #Crochet #Handmade #BlackOwned #BlackOwnedBusiness #SmallBusiness #ShopSmall pic.twitter.com/6zsy6460Kq
— Former Ethereal Bisexual ✊🏿 (@is_she_okay) November 26, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Black Buying Power In The Pandemic: How Holiday Spending Is Expected To Change
How And Where To Buy Black For Small Business Saturday, The Holiday Season, And Always
Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs
Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs
1.
1 of 32
Crine who can relate???!!!!! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😩 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/3p3ObqtfLe— The Lunch Table Blog Show LLC (@TLTBlogShow) November 17, 2018
2.
2 of 32
Alright y’all, Thanksgivings 🦃 right around the corner! Time to bring back the hashtag 😂😂#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/GivAsnNhxO— DEFUND THE POLICE (@ItsNyoki) November 17, 2018
3.
3 of 32
This is one of my favorite times of year. Why? The #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies memes give me life! 🦃 They couldn’t be more accurate. 😭 pic.twitter.com/5VUfNjzqEl— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) November 18, 2018
4.
4 of 32
When your momma and auntie bring the same side to grandma’s house #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ZiWiGY5An3— Black McAndrew (@BlackMcAndrew) November 20, 2018
5.
5 of 32
Your uncle trying to get your attention to go outside with him before dinner ready #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dsprmdkLk2— Vi$ionary (@Girlzlovejordan) November 20, 2018
6.
6 of 32
Oh hell no!! 😂😂 #TeamDl #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cvYcraWWq3— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 19, 2018
7.
7 of 32
The look yo auntie give when yo uncle bring his new wife to the family dinner #Thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/hkRcLcMCgV— Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018
8.
8 of 32
You have to be anointed and appointed to make the macaroni & cheese. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/EW4cjHBeq4— Horace Towns (@thehoracetowns) November 20, 2018
9.
9 of 32
That one auntie who silently judges everybody while she sits back and watches them make their plates. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/TAdiBz3IGO— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018
10.
10 of 32
When your aunt and uncles start going on about “what’s wrong with this generation” #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/7H91fqs4Fs— God of Booty Clappin (@twerkuleez) November 18, 2018
11.
11 of 32
When yo auntie tell you it's gone be one more hour until the food done. #ThanksgivingwithblackFamilies pic.twitter.com/8TctfwSoJ1— Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018
12.
12 of 32
#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies is back!!!— Peta-Gaye Whyte (@Sweeta_Peta) November 21, 2018
Bruh...this is my family. pic.twitter.com/wXMaaUcyLY
13.
13 of 32
It’s that time yah #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dwEyLnMioI— Tyrone Eastern Jr (@TyFromTheVille4) November 21, 2018
14.
14 of 32
Mama side first.. Daddy side last💯 Cause daddy nem party goin last til late Saturday night!! #Ayeee 🎶 🍷👋😂 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/y2HbPpWz1Y— Just ME (@i_luv_me247) November 20, 2018
15.
15 of 32
Grandmas this Thanksgiving #thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/afFNC0AZJZ— Threat Williams (@Threatwilliams) November 17, 2018
16.
16 of 32
Cousin: “I think you being a lesbian is just a phase.”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “But I guess you being a hoe isn’t.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ne1F6sYUAh
17.
17 of 32
The only day of the year when the question “Who all gon be there?” gets answered by asking “Who’s cooking?” If the food isn’t right, nobody is showing up, and that includes me.— Candis R. McLean (@CandisRMcLean) November 21, 2018
#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/A2hCfeY7Q9
18.
18 of 32
We all got that one uncle who comes to every thanksgiving dinner dressed like this. And his name be Leroy or James or Larry.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/5xrBQxJ6ZC— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 21, 2018
19.
19 of 32
I’ll be that aunt on thanksgiving popping out with a new wig. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ETd1JONgI6— instagram: http.sherkim 💕 (@Httpsherkim) November 21, 2018
20.
20 of 32
Grandma: “Lawd, all the Mac & cheese gone already!”— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018
Me: #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cVOnUqJtKL
21.
21 of 32
#ThanksgivingwithBlackFamilies is back this might be the funniest one tho pic.twitter.com/abnxNDEBYG— Nobody’s Favorite (@Mike_SaysSo) November 20, 2018
22.
22 of 32
When y’all saying what y’all thankful for and “uncle” Tyrone says “I’m thankful to see my child again for the holidays” and looks in your direction #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/AhMms9VZeG— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 19, 2018
23.
23 of 32
Uncle: “I can’t believe you’re still making those anime comics...”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And I can’t believe you’re still making all these babies.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/BY6gwOTxxm
24.
24 of 32
It me.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/qCSNfIRV3i— MizNika (@Nika989) November 21, 2018
25.
25 of 32
Can we please bring back the #thanksgivingwithblackfamilies hashtag 😭 pic.twitter.com/R4kH7NPlWi— Olivia Peña (@OliviaPenya) November 20, 2018
26.
26 of 32
How I’m about to be this week 👀🐸☕️ #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/RSRGzh5fEe— Chmira Dayvon (@Chmira_) November 19, 2018
27.
27 of 32
Family friend: “So what’s taking you so long to start having kids?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 20, 2018
Me: “Well what’s taking you so long to stop having kids?” #thanksgivingclapback#thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/AcuHCQ0aFh
28.
28 of 32
Aunt: “Why your turkey always end up so dry?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And why can’t your face ever find some lotion?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/Qdw1GpGnwZ
29.
29 of 32
Cousin: “How on Earth did you become a lesbian?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And how did you become a baby mama to 3 dudes?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/IuQ9A6zinj
30.
30 of 32
Aunt: “So I see you finally took care of that fro...”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “Yea and I see you’re still not taking care of those edges.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/mylTPZGZAt
31.
31 of 32
Uncle: “Since when did you start dating women?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “Since when did you start taking care of your kids?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/fcVNB2Henl
32.
32 of 32
“Is this your macaroni and cheese?”— Christine M. Carter | #1 Global Voice For Moms (@cmichelcarter) November 15, 2018
“Is this your yams?”
“Is this your sweet potato pie?”#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/F0tYEWa7g4
Cyber Monday: Here Are More Than 100 Black-Owned Businesses To Support Over The Holidays, And Forever was originally published on newsone.com