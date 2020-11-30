WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 30, 2020: Donald Trump Speaks — Racist Letter Over Black Santa — Coronavirus Update

1. Donald Trump Speaks!

In what looked like a hastily scheduled news conference, Donald Trump delivered a Thanksgiving Day address that resulted in more questions than answers. Situated in the Diplomatic Reception Room, first a call was placed to thank U.S. military around the world.

2. Santa Karen/Ken Strikes Again

Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock, Arkansas has lived in the Lakewood community for three years and his yard currently features Christmas decorations with a Black Santa Claus.

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Experts Advise Americans Who Gathered for Thanksgiving to Get Tested

Over the weekend, U.S. Covid-19 cases exceeded 13 million as more than 30 states saw increases in new cases before Thanksgiving.

4. Join the Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated for the HBCU Capital Campaign

What do Kamala Harris, Jim Clyburn, and Cedric Richmond have in common?

5. How Beyoncé’s Peloton Partnership Boosts HBCUs Corporate Economic Value

Queen B and connected fitness company Peloton (PTON -0.86%) have teamed up to deliver curated content along with support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

