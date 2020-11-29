CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person To Chair The Council of Economic Advisers

Several key additions to Joe Biden‘s incoming administration were announced Sunday night following some criticism that the president-elect’s growing group of advisers lacked the proper amount of Black representation. That chorus of concern is expected to die down, at least in the interim following Biden’s latest selections that carry historic implications.

One of those selections is Cecelia Rouse, who was tapped to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers, an influential three-person panel defined by the White House as being “charged with offering the President objective economic advice on the formulation of both domestic and international economic policy.” If confirmed by the Senate, Rouse would be the first Black person to ever hold the position.

The position is far from inconsequential and will give the Princeton University labor economist a role in helping to turn around the country’s coronavirus pandemic-stricken economy, something that is at the top of Biden’s totem pole of priorities once he’s sworn into office in January.

Rouse, 56, is also in the unique position of having White House experience under her belt, as she served as a member of President Barack Obama‘s Council of Economic Advisers from 2009 to 2011 as well as the National Economic Council under President Bill Clinton from 1998 to 1999.

Aside from working in the upper echelon of government, Rouse also boasts a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and is the dean and Lawrence and Shirley Katzman and Lewis and Anna Ernst Professor in the Economics of Education at Princeton University, where she is a professor of economics and public affairs, too.

Her father was one of the first Black people in American history to earn a Ph.D. in physics. As such, she has been a staunch proponent of diversity and inclusion and spoke out against racism at Princeton University and around the country. In an open letter this past June, Rouse drew upon her own experiences “As a black woman in a field where there are few” and challenged the university “to combat racism, injustice, and inequality.”

While a part of Clinton’s National Economic Council, Rouse helped to coordinate economic policy for that administration and even worked on an immigration bill.

But it was her stint as part of the Obama administration that likely endeared Biden to her. That was when she advised Obama on how to successfully dig America out of the Great Recession to historic proportions that saw the unparalleled job and economic growth that continued well into Donald Trump‘s presidency.

Rouse was also directly involved in Obama’s Student Aid and Fiscal Responsibility Act that invested heavily in HBCUs. “It was one of the largest investments the federal government has made in these institutions which are so important to so many individuals,” Rouse said at the time.

According to Rouse’s bio on the American Economic Association website, when she was asked what her dream job would be, she responded, “I’ve got it!”

Chances are that after Sunday, she’ll need to revise that answer.

SEE ALSO:

Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles As Biden’s Communications Team Is Revealed

Standing On The Promises: The Need For Black Representation In Agriculture

White House Cabinet Room Refurbished After 22 Years

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

18 photos Launch gallery

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

Continue reading The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. ET, Nov. 23 -- Joe Biden is poised this week to nominate the first Black person to be in his presidential cabinet, according to reports. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was expected to be nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of executive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet fr his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person To Chair The Council of Economic Advisers  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
14 items
Hug It Out: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones…
 18 hours ago
11.29.20
18 items
Nate Robinson Got Knocked The F*ck Out By…
 1 day ago
11.29.20
15 items
Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Reportedly Dead, Twitter…
 2 days ago
11.29.20
DJ Khaled To Host Trump Supporter’s ‘No Ceilings…
 3 days ago
11.28.20
Photos
Close