Obama Gives Drake His Blessing to Play Him in Biopic

Our forever President Barack Obama is making his rounds promoting his new memoir, “A Promise Land,” and was asked about Drake’s comments in 2010.

Drake made it very clear back then that one of his goals is to play the former President in a movie. TMZ even noted that Drake said he watched all of Obama’s national addresses and even studied his speaking inflection.

Well looks like Obama approves!

MICHAEL B JORDAN JOINS ONLYFANS FOR A GREAT CAUSE

Looks like just about everybody has a #OnlyFans account thanks to 2020.

Now the #SexiestManAlive has one too! Yup, fresh off of being crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B Jordan told Jimmy Kimmel Show last week he’s joining the platform for a great cause! Jordan says he’s growing his facial hair and he’s even given his mustache a nickname. “Murphy” or ‘Murph.’ After he explained he says,

”I got a OnlyFans coming soon.” Jimmy Kimmel responded by saying, “Ohh, an OnlyFans account.” Michael responded, saying, “I’m going to be to be eating fruit, all types of crazy.” He explains how all the proceeds will go to fund a Barber school.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Obama Gives Drake His Blessing to Play Him in Biopic was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: