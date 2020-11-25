Juicy J has been around for three decades bringing the sounds of Memphis to the world. When you’re a pioneer and shape the current sounds of trap, you gotta show the new folks how it’s done.

With his new album The Hustle Continues dropping this week, the Academy Award-winner taps in with J-Que from the Houston BMW Studios and not only details the work put into the new album, why he wants a certain Virginia legend to go up against in Verzuz and more!

“See, I got such a long … I could easily kill somebody in a Verzuz battle,” Juicy tells J-Que about his potential do to a Verzuz. “I could pull up that old Three 6 and pull up my new catalog … match it with my middle catalog. That three decades of music, if you can only play 20 records, I got so many hits.”

He did give up the goods about who he would want to see on that grand stage.

“A matchup? Me and Pharrell,” the “Stay Fly” rapper and producer said. “Cause he an artist, I’m an artist. He a producer, I’m a producer. He can pull up some sh*t he produced, I can pull up some sh*t I produced.”

Watch the full interview up top. Juicy’s new album drops Friday (November 27) with features from Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Conway The Machine, NLE Choppa, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, Jay Rock and more.

Juicy J Talks ‘The Hustle Continues,’ Remaining Relevant & His Dream VERZUZ Opponent [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

