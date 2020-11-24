CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Jeezy Addresses Squashing Beef With Gucci Mane, Jeannie Mai’s White Meat/ Dark Meat Comments & More

Jeezy joined The Morning Hustle the morning after his VERZUZ battle with Gucci Mane to talk about the aftermath. The Atlanta legend shared how it felt to squash one of the biggest beefs in rap history and what led to him reaching out to Gucci Mane.

He shared his process when choosing his classic hits and his new album ‘The Recession 2.’

Aside from music, Jeezy spoke on owning half of Atlanta and the conversation he had with Jeannie Mai’s comment about the “White vs Dark” meat.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Jeezy Addresses Squashing Beef With Gucci Mane, Jeannie Mai’s White Meat/ Dark Meat Comments & More  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
It’s A Wrap: Alana Mayo Files For Divorce…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Jennifer Lopez is Being Accused of Copying Beyonce’s…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Carl Bernstein Says 21 GOP Senators Believe Trump…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By Struggle MAGA Actor…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close