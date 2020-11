Our prayers are going out to those families in Fairfield after a fire displaced 18 people.

Via FOX19

One person suffered minor injuries when flames broke out in the 1600 block of Gelhot Drive about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Fairfield police and fire dispatchers.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

Fairfield: 18 People Displaced After Fire was originally published on rnbcincy.com

