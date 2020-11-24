Diva’s Daily Dirt: Netflix Pulls ‘Chappelle Show’

Netflix Pulls ‘Chappelle Show’

Remember how last weekend you were just enjoying the nostalgia of the Chappelle Show streaming on Netflix? Well the legendary comedian asked his fans to boycott the show on the streaming service because he wasn’t receiving any royalties for the deal.

In a video the comedian posted on his IG, he speaks against CBSViacom for selling the rights to stream the series to Netflix without him getting any portion of the profits.

Netflix has since pulled the show from their catalog in an effort to keep their relationship in good standing.

Solange Has a New Man

Solange’s got a man at home honey! Yay for her! It’s almost been a year since the ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ singer officially announced her split from her former husband, Alan Ferguson. According to reports, the singer is now dating, jazz composer, Gio Escobar. Solange Knowles posted the photo with her new boo over the weekend on social media, and according to a source close to the singer, “[He] is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.” Solange, live yo life boo!

