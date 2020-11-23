CLOSE
Dogs And Cats Showing Symptoms Of COVID-19

Baby kitten loving on a dog

Source: petesphotography / Getty

Cat and dog owners have expressed major concern about their four-legged friend showing COVID-19 related symptoms.

According to The Charlotte Observer  Dr. Jennifer Jones Shults, the president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association and owner of Quartet Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital in Cary confirms that none of the cats and dogs have tested positive for COVID-19.

Only a total of 10 cats and dogs around the world tested positive for COVID-19. “The confirmed cases in cats and dogs were in Hong Kong and Europe”, Shults said.

The Latest:

