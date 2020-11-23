Twitter Reacts To Gordon Hayward’s HUGE Contract, Dwight Howard Dipping & Other Shocking NBA Free Agency Moves

The craziness of NBA free agency is upon us.
Players you never thought would rock a certain team jersey are switching up their loyalty, and others you thought weren’t happy are staying put thanks to lucrative contracts. Speaking of lucrative contracts, none other than Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward signed one of the most surprising contracts. Well, technically, he’s a former Celtic since the 30-year-old guard just signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for four years, $120 million. It’s one of the most controversial deals in the 2020 NBA offseason, but we’re hoping owner Michael Jordan sees something in the Butler alum that no one else is seeing.
Elsewhere around the league, the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers –who we thought would be battling out in the Western Conference Finals– have changed up their rosters as reigning sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell went from the Clippers to join King James in donning purple and gold. Patrick Beverly was shocked at first but was eventually happy for his former teammate.
But other than Hayward getting a major bag from MJ, the Lakers bolstering their roster for another title run, James Harden wanting out of Houston, the NBA free agency has been very eventful. Check out some of our favorite reactions to the major moves below.
Social Media Reacts To 2020 NBA Free Agency Moves
Gordon Hayward after finessing MJ and the Hornets for $120 million pic.twitter.com/NamwZfyTPj— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 21, 2020
Gordon Hayward: $30,000,000— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 21, 2020
Nicolas Batum: $27,130,434
Terry Rozier: $18,900,000
Cody Zeller: $15,415,730
just had to type it out to see it with my own two eyes.
Gordon Hayward pitching Michael Jordan and the Hornets to sign him to a max deal 💰— George Jarjour (@gjarjour) November 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/KKUV0HW1lR
30M/yr for Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/yDZXXiRWxp— Hammurabi 🇬🇭 (@gilbertura_) November 21, 2020
gordon hayward has flipped ONE western conference all-star appearance into two contracts totaling $228 million— Martin Weiss (@martinweiss) November 21, 2020
Michael Jordan refused to pay $40 million a year for Kemba Walker....— Kyle Ledbetter (@CSM_MemesInsta) November 21, 2020
He turned around and paid $47 million a year for Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/yZBuRq6W0P
I need Gordon Hayward’s agent.— Kenny Beecham (@KOT4Q) November 21, 2020
The Hornets this year will pay:— Noah / Leon Ruff fan account (@PrimeKorver26) November 21, 2020
Gordon Hayward $30 million
Nicolas Batum $27 million
Terry Rozier $18 million
Bismack Biyombo $17 million pic.twitter.com/N5I2lxXUm8
Knicks fans spent all last week editing Westbrook, Gallinari, & Gordon Hayward photoshops just to end up with Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, & Elfrid Payton LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/VRxTWPWDHk— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 22, 2020
I want someone to believe in me the way NBA execs believe in Gordon Hayward.— Morgann Mitchell (@THE_Morgann) November 21, 2020
James Harden after his last night at Houston strip clubs pic.twitter.com/jXPdvCb2QB— CEO OF #KLAYHIVE (@winterising11) November 17, 2020
How Bradley Beal gonna be looking at John Wall when he sees him driving around in the DC area pic.twitter.com/lXqKTs9czm— Skyler Carlin (@skyler_carlin) November 21, 2020
Wizards fans after hearing John Wall wants a trade out of Washington. pic.twitter.com/SPBJNuKNza— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020
*Bradley Beal signs extension to keep playing with John Wall*— 🔥 𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕖 🔥 (@KendallFireV2) November 21, 2020
John Wall: pic.twitter.com/ZLpIHsfyTa
Wizards fans celebrating Davis Bertans re-signing finding out John Wall wants a trade pic.twitter.com/mdARZWtlkd— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 21, 2020
Wizards front office trying to apologize to John wall after they couldn’t trade him for Westbrook pic.twitter.com/8UW5NWvvcO— Hasseb Zoury (@YoungAfgoon) November 21, 2020
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said John Wall hasn't requested a trade. He says he and Wall and Beal have always been on the "same wave." Sheppard says he talks with Wall every other day: "There's no issue with John and I, with John and the Wizards."— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 23, 2020
LeBron James texts Cavs GM Koby Altman, “Cleveland! This is for you!” as the Lakers send them Javale McGee to make room for Marc Gasol, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/2SVQXceEX9— BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) November 23, 2020
Dwight Howard tweeting he’s coming back to the Lakers and then signing with the Sixers an hour later pic.twitter.com/wVV8kUYGvv— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2020
Dwight Howard after tweeting he's signing with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/3QbTWgCWD2— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020
“Dwight Howard coming back to the Lakers”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 21, 2020
Dwight Howard: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf
When Dwight Howard told LeBron he signing with the Sixers pic.twitter.com/jpgRdrUWAF— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 21, 2020
Lakers fans back to slandering Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/vdtRRfhn3I— ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) November 21, 2020
When Lebron sees Montrez Harrell in a lakers uniform pic.twitter.com/30qsbbfYMV— Wale A. (@Wale_Based) November 21, 2020
Patrick Beverly, Kawhi Leonard & Paul George: “I can’t wait till we run it back next year!”— AC Slater (@SalaadCrimm) November 21, 2020
Montrezl Harrell: pic.twitter.com/Qzgverbxbi
Frfr happy for him tho https://t.co/8JnvRHJGVd— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 21, 2020
Kawhi Leonard after the Clippers get Serge Ibaka. 🗣pic.twitter.com/2KPt3QKKX1— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 22, 2020
