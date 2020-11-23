Twitter Reacts To Gordon Hayward’s HUGE Contract, Dwight Howard Dipping & Other Shocking NBA Free Agency Moves

The craziness of NBA free agency is upon us.

Players you never thought would rock a certain team jersey are switching up their loyalty, and others you thought weren’t happy are staying put thanks to lucrative contracts. Speaking of lucrative contracts, none other than Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward signed one of the most surprising contracts. Well, technically, he’s a former Celtic since the 30-year-old guard just signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for four years, $120 million. It’s one of the most controversial deals in the 2020 NBA offseason, but we’re hoping owner Michael Jordan sees something in the Butler alum that no one else is seeing.

Elsewhere around the league, the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers –who we thought would be battling out in the Western Conference Finals– have changed up their rosters as reigning sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell went from the Clippers to join King James in donning purple and gold. Patrick Beverly was shocked at first but was eventually happy for his former teammate.

But other than Hayward getting a major bag from MJ, the Lakers bolstering their roster for another title run, James Harden wanting out of Houston, the NBA free agency has been very eventful. Check out some of our favorite reactions to the major moves below.

