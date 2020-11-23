CLOSE
OnlyRona: NYC Sheriff's Office Breaks Up Sex Club Soiree In Queens

People out here willing to die for the O.P.P...

As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket across the nation and new lockdown implementations loom, people just don’t seem to care about the risks that come with human contact during a pandemic, especially those looking to get their freak on.

According to The Gothamist, the Sheriff’s Office crashed a sex club in Queens where more than 80 people were in attendance this past Saturday night (Nov. 21). After getting a 311 complaint about “a sex club with loud music” on 20th Ave. near 41st street, an investigation was prompted and a gang of swingers were taken down.

At the event, organized by the company Caligula, investigators said three couples were seen having sex in a small room and more than 80 people total were inside the venue, violating coronavirus restrictions keeping gatherings below 25 people for businesses in the state’s “yellow zones.” 

People truly turning a “yellow zone” into a red-light district.

Aside from hosting a wild orgy party, Queens resident Roy Bacoy, 37, was hit with a few charges including violating emergency health orders, running an unlicensed bottle club and storing liquor and caught a $1,000 fine for violating health codes.

While we’re not knocking anyone for getting their freak on, it is hella irresponsible to do so during a pandemic in which an airborne virus is bending the world to it’s knees. Is sex really worth risking your life over? We’d say no but apparently some people feel it is.

OnlyRona: NYC Sheriff’s Office Breaks Up Sex Club Soiree In Queens  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

