DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

November 16th – November 20th

Monday, November 16th: “If you can’t Beat the Fear, Do it Scared”

Tuesday, November 17th: “Your Growth will Frighten/Intimidate people who have no plans on Changing”

Wednesday, November 18th: “Pay attention to who Got You when You hit Rock Bottom”

Thursday, November 19th: “Stop stressing over Things you Can’t Change”

Friday, November 20th: “Stop complaining about the times and learn to Adapt & Adjust”

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Growth Is Growth No Matter How Small” + More

This Week’s Vitamins: Stop Stressing Over Things You Can’t Change + More was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: