DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
November 16th – November 20th
Monday, November 16th: “If you can’t Beat the Fear, Do it Scared”
Tuesday, November 17th: “Your Growth will Frighten/Intimidate people who have no plans on Changing”
Wednesday, November 18th: “Pay attention to who Got You when You hit Rock Bottom”
Thursday, November 19th: “Stop stressing over Things you Can’t Change”
Friday, November 20th: “Stop complaining about the times and learn to Adapt & Adjust”
This Week’s Vitamins: Stop Stressing Over Things You Can’t Change + More was originally published on kysdc.com
