Benny The Butcher Recovering After Houston Walmart Shooting

Texas has been the central location of a rash of shootings involving rappers, with one ending fatally with Dallas artist Mo3. Benny The Butcher was shot in the leg in Houston over the weekend but is now at home recovering after the recent scare.

Benny was at the Walmart on his way out with some fellow associates when they were approached by a group of armed men who demanded their jewelry but according to accounts, their delay prompted one of the men to shoot Benny in the leg.

After getting treatment on the wound at a local hospital, a video went wide of Benny on crutches donning a Black Soprano Family jacket and hopping into a private jet en route to meeting up with his cousin Westside Gunn to put his feet up as he continues healing up.

Benny, an active presence on social media, hasn’t posted or shared anything since the Nov. 14 shooting incident, which follows a similar brazen act involving Boosie Badazz in Dallas, who was in the city to pay his respects to the fallen Mo3.

All of this is occurring as King Von was fatally shot after an altercation in Atlanta, one of the Griselda outfit’s adopted bases of operations after moving out of Buffalo, N.Y.

It goes without saying but, get well, Benny The Butcher.

