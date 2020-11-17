Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Wayne Charged With Possession Of Firearm, Faces Up To 10 Years In Prison If Convicted

Lil Wayne Charged With Possession Of Firearm, Faces Up To 10 Years In Prison If Convicted

Things aren’t looking so good for rapper Lil Wayne, after being hit with a federal weapons charge, according to the latest reports.

The U.S Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

This charge comes a year after the feds searched a private plan in Miami that Lil Wayne was a passenger on and discovered guns and drugs. More details developing on this story.

LeBron James ‘Gap Year’ Documentary Drops December 1

LeBron James is the producer of “Gap Year,” a new basketball documentary. The production is set to release on December 1st and will star NBA rookie Darius Bazley.

The documentary features interviews with heavy hitters in the industry. The cast is listed as ESPN’s Jay Williams and Jay Bilas, rapper Dave East, Rich Paul, and New Balance global marketing director Patrick Cassidy.

Peep the trailer:

