Cincinnati: Are You Ready For Vegan Ice Cream?

Greater’s is going to provide Vegan Ice cream. Will you eat Vegan Ice cream?

Graeter’s first-ever line of vegan frozen desserts using Perfect Day’s innovative animal-free dairy protein.

These products will be available online at graeters.com on Nov. 27 and in Graeter’s scoop shops Dec. 1.

Graeter’s is launching Perfect Indulgence with six of its traditional flavors:

Black Cherry Chocolate Chip

Cookies & Cream

Oregon Strawberry

Mint Chocolate Chip

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip.

Graeter’s says it plans to release additional flavors, like Madagascar Vanilla Bean, in the future.

