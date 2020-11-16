Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing But Jewels

Since the day we awoke to news Megan Thee Stallion had been shot following an altercation with ex-lover Tory Lanez, we have been waiting to hear the full story detailing what events led up to the incident that left the H-Town Hottie requiring surgery to have shrapnel removed from both her feet. Megan covers GQ Magazine’s 25th annual “Men Of The Year” issue where she opens up about her upcoming album Good News and the mysterious night that changed everything.

Megan’s lengthy tresses hang from the driver side window of vintage car. Styled by Eric Mcneal, she appears to be wearing nothing but a jewels — a combination from her own collection and other diamonds by Bulgari. Inside the issue, she dons a long slinky black dress by Rick Owens and another white dress with cutouts in photos by Adrienne Raquel. In another shot she rocks a $8,000 white Gucci fur. And in another, a black and white pattern dress and leggings by Moncler Richard Quinn, coming in at over $7,000 if you count her shoes. She is their “Rapper Of The Year.”

Megan, who up until now has only shared brief details about the night in question, opened up a bit more about what occurred that night between she, her friend Chelsea, Tory Lanez and his body guard. Despite her “gut” telling her to find another way home, she attempted to get out the car with the group but didn’t because her phone had died.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she said. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

According to the WAP rapper, Lanez offered her and her friend money not to say anything.

“[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan says, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ” (A lawyer for Lanez denied that the rapper offered Megan and her friend money.)”

In an attempt to protect her former friend, she lied to the police saying she had been cut by glass. At the time protests over the killing of George Floyd had rocked the nation and she feared they might be the next victims if she involved police. Oh Black women. Speaking of, Megan revealed Beyonce and Jay Z reached out to her to offer encouraging words.

“She would just be like, ‘Megan, live your life.’ Then Jay-Z will call me and be like, ‘Hey, listen, you know, you supposed to be turning up right now. You really need to be somewhere driving a boat. Live your life. Just f-ck that.’

After the incident, Megan revealed she took some time to recover. And she got back to the music. Pivoting, she touched on her sexual explicit lyrics and sourcing inspiration from Houston rappers like Juicy J and Pimp C. “Damn, this would really be something good if a girl was saying this,” she thought. Despite her lyrics being empowering to women, she feels it’s intimidating to men.

“I feel like a lot of men just get scared when they see women teaching other women to own sex for themselves,” she says. “Sex is something that it should be good on both ends, but a lot of times it feels like it’s something that men use as a weapon or like a threat. I feel like men think that they own sex, and I feel like it scares them when women own sex.”

All of which is apart of her message. “I want Black women to be louder,” she admitted. “I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve.”

Read the full interview, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Body Critics: I Choose What I Wear To Show Pride In My Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100

Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing But Jewels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: