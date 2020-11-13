CLOSE
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pharrell Williams Dropping Skincare Line + Chris Brown Joined OnlyFans

Chris Brown

Source: Publicity / RCA

CHRIS BROWN DROPPED HIS ONLY FANS LINK LATE LAST NIGHT AND TEAM BREEZY IS GOING CRAZY!

Team Breezy is going crazy right now since Chris Brown joined OnlyFans! He dropped the link late Wednesday night with his subscription set at $20 a month! No one really knows what kind of content to expect from Breezy but I’m those who are curious to know probably have $20 to spare on being front and center, just in case.

CHANEL X PHARREL WILLIAMS "CHANEL PHARRELL COLLECTION"

Source: CHANEL / CHANEL

Pharrell Williams Dropping Skincare Line

Pharrell Williams is finally allowing us to drink from his fountain of youth. The 47-year-old singer and producer teamed up with this long time Dermatologist, Elena Jones, to create the ultimate skincare line.

Named “Humanrace,” the line is set to launch on November 25th.

“Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin,” Williams said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

