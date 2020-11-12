Sex trafficking is a sick growing issue across the United States. Ohio is vulnerable to human trafficking because it has both large urban centers and rural counties along with a large transient and immigrant population, plus five major highways with easy access to other states and Canada. Unfortunately, it has reared its head in Cleveland by the hands of a local pastor.
65-year-old Reverend Randolph Brown, of Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was labeled a Tier II sex offender and is waiting to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge in December. Read More
See the story of Reverend Randolph Brown’s arrest below video below
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]
- Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 13, 2020: Biden Gaining Acceptance — Sterling Brown Settles $750K Lawsuit — New Obama Memoir
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pharrell Williams Dropping Skincare Line + Chris Brown Joined OnlyFans
- Happy Birthday, Hip-Hop: A Meditation On The Birth Of The Culture
- Brent Spence Bridge Could Close For Week’s Maybe Months
- Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Debut Album ‘Good News’ Arrives November 20
- Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts Revealed
- Lil Wayne ft. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL,” Smif N Wessun ft. Minister Louis Farrakhan “The Education of Smif N Wessun” & More | Daily Visuals 11.12.20
- Karrueche’s 90’s-Inspired Jewelry Line Will Have You Pull Out Your Bucket Hat And 54 11’s
Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls was originally published on wzakcleveland.com