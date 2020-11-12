Sex trafficking is a sick growing issue across the United States. Ohio is vulnerable to human trafficking because it has both large urban centers and rural counties along with a large transient and immigrant population, plus five major highways with easy access to other states and Canada. Unfortunately, it has reared its head in Cleveland by the hands of a local pastor.

65-year-old Reverend Randolph Brown, of Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was labeled a Tier II sex offender and is waiting to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge in December. Read More

See the story of Reverend Randolph Brown’s arrest below video below

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: