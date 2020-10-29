Cincinnati: Old Queensgate Jail Could Become A New Daycare For The Homeless

The Old Queensgate jail could become a daycare for the homeless.

Via FOX19

Maslow’s Army says they’re taking the lead in an attempt to convert the first floor of the building into a place the homeless can have a sense of belonging.

A man named Jessie, who often goes by “Cowboy,” knows how difficult it is being without a permanent place to stay during the winter.

“I almost lost my hands, I lost my feet,” Jessie told FOX19 NOW. “I about lost everything I had in my life. It’s a rough life out there.”

