According to police, a female was shot in Mt. Airy.

Via FOX19

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from the scene in the 5100 block of Colerain Avenue shortly about 4:30 a.m., police said.

Initial dispatches indicate the victim was shot in the chest, according to police.

Cincinnati: Female Shot In Mt. Airy According To Police was originally published on rnbcincy.com

