Grown Folk Fridays w/Vic Jagger & Special Guest Fat Joe (Brought to you by FareRyder)

In our first episode of Grown Folks Friday, Vic Jagger talks with Fat Joe. Joe talks about venues including “the Fat Joe Show” on Revolt TV. How did the new show come about? Fat Joe explains how Diddy gave him the now-famous nickname “JOprah.” Joe also talk about his eating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he works to keep in shape.
Fat Joe also speaks about his thoughts on Lil Wayne’s visit with Donald Trump. Joe minces no words on Trump but is taxes the reason why rappers are endorsing 45?
Check out Grown Folk Fridays live, brought to you by FareRyder.
RELATED: Black Ty Gotta Relax: Tyrese Gibson Capes For R. Kelly On Fat Joe’s IG Live
RELATED: Fat Joe Revealed The Robbed Knicks Player From Biggie’s ‘I Got A Story To Tell’
Tunechi 4 Trump?!: Lil Wayne Meets With Donald Trump, Promptly Dragged By His 4 Dreads To Sunken Place
Tunechi 4 Trump?!: Lil Wayne Meets With Donald Trump, Promptly Dragged By His 4 Dreads To Sunken Place
1. Textbook example of the problem...
1 of 10
The racist Democrats are FURIOUS that Lil Wayne is backing President Trump. They think they still own black people like they did before the Civil War.— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 29, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Drake realizing he gotta cut ties with Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/IGNAyEBr0p— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 29, 2020
3.
3 of 10
Me listening to Lil Wayne after finding out he supports trump pic.twitter.com/fK8O9G1ZWy— memory lane (@bitchim999) October 29, 2020
4. The Trump water carriers are elated.
4 of 10
Today Pres Trump earned the endorsements of Lil Wayne AND Jack Nicklaus. Now that’s some range... pic.twitter.com/MvZwfu9vgx— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 29, 2020
5.5 of 10
6.
6 of 10
First of all, Lil Wayne is the very LAST nigga, Ima take any critical advice about the state our country and the state of our people... So there’s that.— BMC (@bryanmichaelcox) October 29, 2020
7.
7 of 10
Conservatives: Hip Hop is trash music!— Ray (@rayray808s) October 29, 2020
Lil Wayne: I’m voting for Donald Trump
Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/wmDfXPmhjt
8.
8 of 10
Trump in the cut on election night with Lil Wayne, 50 cent , Ice Cube and Kanye. pic.twitter.com/IQXqV0mnOU— Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) October 29, 2020
9.
9 of 10
“I was always a Lil Wayne fan!!!!” pic.twitter.com/bcIGa3kCYf— mink flow (@currypiston) October 29, 2020
10.
10 of 10
Uh oh. I have a sneaky suspicion that Donald Trump might win the demographic of wealthy Black male rappers who don't want higher taxes for rich people and don't engage in politics until a few weeks before a presidential election.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 29, 2020
Kanye West
Ice Cube
50 Cent
Lil Wayne https://t.co/lVqi6Ij3yv
Grown Folk Fridays w/Vic Jagger & Special Guest Fat Joe (Brought to you by FareRyder) was originally published on mymajicdc.com