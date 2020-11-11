Multiple outlets are reporting that Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly shot and killed on I-35 in Oak Cliff on Wednesday (November 11). The aftermath of the incident was shared on social media with numerous fans offering prayers for the Mo3 Badazz artist.

Check back for updates as more details are confirmed.

UPDATE:

#Update #Dallas PD confirming a victim has died in a possible shooting in Oak Cliff on I-35. No official confirmation on who the victim is. Follow @krld as we work to confirm the details. — Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) November 11, 2020

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Mo3 Shot and Killed In Dallas was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: