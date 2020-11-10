In today’s episode, Lincoln Ware talks about another black Cincinnati City Council Member that was on his show last week but is in jail facing charges today, President Trump firing more staff members, and special guest Sharon Coolige from the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Never miss another breaking story, hot topic discussion, or an interview from The Lincoln Ware Show. Subscribe and listen to the podcast today on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcasts.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- The Lincoln Ware Rewind: Another Black Cincinnati City Council Member Arrested!
- How Ending Obamacare Would Hurt Black People
- Black Republican Who Karen Bass Trounced In Election Refuses To Concede Despite Landslide Loss
- 2 Chainz ft. Mulatto “Quarantine Thick,” Statik Selektah ft. Nas & Joey Bada$$ “Keep It Moving” & More | Daily Visuals 11.9.20
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Blue Ivy Carter To Narrate ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook
- Bishop Harry Jackson, Black Conservative Pastor Who Advised Trump, Dies
- ‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted After Crashing At Trump Rally
- Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s Just As Over The Top As She Is!
- Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
- Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1 Billion
The Lincoln Ware Rewind: Another Black Cincinnati City Council Member Arrested! was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: