Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get A Nanny, While Gushing Over Newborn Son

Nicki Minaj has been noticeably absent from the scene since giving birth and she recently took to social media to explain why.

On Friday (Nov 6), Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and responded to fans who opened up a discussion about her, her son, and everything going on in her life since she became a mother after one fan asked why she couldn’t be “like a normal celebrity” and “hire a nanny.”

While Nicki has made it clear that she doesn’t plan on hiring a nanny for her son anytime soon, the new mom did provide clarity as to why noting that the decision to hire one is “difficult.”

“Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one,” Nick Minaj. “Difficult decision tho. Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” the rapper revealed. “He looked @ me & said “absolutely TF NOT” he wants his undivided attention chile.”

Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho. https://t.co/CM0iIW9Roq — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2020

Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said “absolutely TF NOT” 🤣 he wants his undivided attention chile 🥴😍 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2020

While Nicki shared that she doesn’t plan on getting a nanny, for now, she did reveal that she can’t wait until her bundle of joy is a little older, so she can see how he will react to her fame.

“Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall,” Minaj continued. “He’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy.”

lol. Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? 🤣😂 he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy 🤨😛 https://t.co/JOTt0JuQjZ — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2020

While Minaj has made it clear that at least for a while, her social media hiatus will continue, that isn’t stopping her from getting to the bag in the booth. After she recent;y collaborated with both Sada Baby and Tekashii 69, Nicki Minaj also decided during her fan Q&A to drop a link to her latest video with NBA YoungBoy for their song “What That Speed ‘Bout” before stopping Barbz in their tracks with a post of her in the chair getting her hair done as the song played in the background.

Check out the video for “What That Speed ‘Bout” below.

Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get A Nanny, While Gushing Over Newborn Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com

