CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

This Week’s Vitamins: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 November 2nd – November 6th

Monday, November 2nd: “GET OUT & VOTE”

 

Tuesday, November 3rd: “If you Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail”

 

Wednesday, November 4th: “Stop wasting time thinking about it & actually get started before somebody steals your idea”

 

Thursday, November 5th: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right”

 

Friday, November 6th: “Let’s get back to moving smart & Staying Safe”

 

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Always Do Your Best, Then Do It Again” + More

 

 

This Week’s Vitamins: “Take the time off that you need to get your mind Right” + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 22 hours ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Cyn Santana Has A Good Laugh At Meme…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close