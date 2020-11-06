Rapper King Von Shot Outside Atlanta Lounge Has Reportedly Died

UPDATE: According to new reports, Rapper King Von has died from gunshot wounds after an altercation at an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning. Early reports said the rapper was shot, but had not died. Now celebrity friends are morning his death on twitter.
Two people were killed in a shooting early Friday morning outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta. According to WSBTV, 2 large groups got into fight outside of Monaco, which escalated into gunfire. One other person was also hit by a car and is in critical condition. The shooting involved off-duty police officers, but not officers were injured in the incident.
Folks on twitter tied Rapper King Von to the shooting and many folks are saying the Chicago rapper was one of the people shot outside the club, but he was not killed. We are not sure of all the details of the incident, and police say they have no witnesses.
