30 Under 30 Honoree – Trayonna Barnes

30 Under 30

Source: 30 Under 30 / Radio One Cincinnati

  • Name: Trayonna Barnes
  • Age: 22
  • Job Title: Medical Screener CSL Plasma

Trayonna Barnes a 1st generation college student in her senior year at Northern Kentucky University majoring in Clinical Social Work with a minor in Entrepreneurial studies. On campus Trayonna has been involved in many things such as Student Government Association, Presidential Ambassadors, The Black Student Union, National Society of leadership and service, Leadership mentors, a Teacher’s Assistant for first generation freshmen, and she currently serves as President of NKU’s chapter of The Colligate Entrepreneur’s Organization but her hard work doesn’t stop there. Trayonna is a Youth leader at Reconcile Community Church and works with The Boys and Girls clubs of Greater Cincinnati to bring reading and financial literacy to children k-12 through a developmental program called “The Danny Dollar Academy”. Trayonna is has been involved in many political campaigns for The Cincinnati School Board and The Hamilton County Commission of Women and Girls.

