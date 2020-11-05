30 Under 30 Honoree – Teonna Joseph

Name: Teonna Joseph

Age: 25

Job Title: Advance Care Professionals (Owner)

Perfectly Finished Body Sculpting (Owner)

Teonna is a phenomenal young lady that’s always striving for greatness in the community. At just 25 years young she opened her own home care agency. With a passion for helping others she noticed that there was a high demand in fighting to keep loved ones aging gracefully in the comforts of their own homes. Over the last two years Teonna has adopted 4 families in need and purchased thanksgiving dinner for their loved ones. All while working full time as a single parent and full time student, Teonna opened up a second business venture this year, Perfectly Finished Body Sculpting. Teonna’s mission is to help every woman feel beautiful and confident in their own skin.

