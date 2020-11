Name: Kiara Lowery

Age: 28

Job Title: Owner of Pretty N Polished

Kiara Lowery is the Owner of Pretty & Polished est. in 2014. She started this business with seven bundles and a dream. Went from selling bundles out of her trunk to opening a location at the Glencrossing Way Plaza. Her marketing strategies noticeably keeps business thriving as she started as the only establishment that offered a quality hair line at affordable prices, known as the premium collection.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: