30 Under 30 Honoree – Raven Jackson

Name: Raven Jackson

Age: 25

Job Title: Police Dispatcher & Owner of Ravens Creations

Raven Jackson is a Cincinnati, Ohio native and has been doing her part in trying to make the community greater for as long as I can remember. For a while things were unofficial such as helping homeless people find jobs, having homeless friends stay with her, and teaching financial literacy to anyone who would listen. When she started at the University of Cincinnati she began doing work for various organizations both on and off campus. She was a part of the Student Advisory Board created to fix UCPD after the unfortunate death of Samuel Debose. She became a Life Coach for troubled teens in Cincinnati and the Northern Kentucky area, she was a volunteer for the Avondale Boys and Girls Club amongst many other roles. Since her graduation in 2018 she has tried to slow it down a bit to study for the LSAT. She is now a police dispatcher helping keep our communities safe, runs her catering business Raven’s Creations which hosts a Feminine Product Drive every year and gives back to the community, and volunteers on a consistent basis with her sorority Delta Sigma Theta

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: