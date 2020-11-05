30 Under 30 Honoree – Simon Charles

Name: Simone Charles

Age: 29

Job Title: Owner of The Confetti Room

Simone Charles is, your Social Butterfly. As the owner and creative director of Social Butterfly Events and The Confetti Room, she started her love affair with events at Georgia Institute of Technology producing corporate and educational events for faculty and students. She utilizes her formal background and education in organizational development and logistics management to create and execute event experiences for both couples and corporations. Simone is a serial entrepreneur, who has used her expertise to consult venues to the tune of over 5 million dollars in event sales. As a venue owner herself she opened the doors to her first venue in 2017. She prides herself on details and sets the tone to create elevated experiences for her guest. This can be seen in her most recent venture, The Confetti Room which opened in the heart of of OTR in 2019. The Confetti Room has been featured in Cincinnati Magazine, The Business Courier and Cincy Chic.

