30 Under 30 Honoree -Jarrod Williams

Name: Jarrod Williams

Age: 29

Job Title: Development Officer

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Cincinnati Chapter of the Association of Professional Fundraiser Board of Trustees Member · Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Graduate student representative at the Haile/US Bank College of Business at Northern Kentucky University · Mosaic Advisory Council member at the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association· Legacy Pointe Church Young Professionals co-leader · Member of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Classical Roots Clergy & Community Advisory Committee · Member, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

