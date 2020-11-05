CLOSE
30 Under 30 Honoree -Jarrod Williams

30 Under 30 Honoree

Source: 30 Under 30 Honoree / Radio One Cincinnati

  • Name: Jarrod Williams
  • Age: 29
  • Job Title: Development Officer
  • National Underground Railroad Freedom Center 

Cincinnati Chapter of the Association of Professional Fundraiser Board of Trustees Member ·  Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Graduate student representative at the Haile/US Bank College of Business at Northern Kentucky University · Mosaic Advisory Council member at the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association·    Legacy Pointe Church Young Professionals co-leader ·       Member of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Classical Roots Clergy & Community Advisory Committee ·       Member, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

