Just That Kid from Akron, LeBron James, has always rode hard for the city where it all began, promising to never forget where he came from and always doing things to improve the quality of life in his former community. So it only seems right that the man that holds his hometown dear to him, answer the question of who murdered his hometowns, friend, sister?
Columbus day care owner, 37 year old Ericka Weems, had just moved back home to Akron to be closer to family and to open a business in her hometown as well. Monday those aspirations were dashed by an unknown person who took Ms. Weems life shooting her and leaving her for dead in her West Akron home.
Ericka Weems is the sister of LeBron James childhood friend, high school basketball teammate, Brandon Weems, who currently works as director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James Tweeted out:
If Akron, if you know something, say something by contacting the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637, anonymously.
LeBron James Wants Answers To The Murder Of An Akron Woman was originally published on wzakcleveland.com