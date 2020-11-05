CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LeBron James Wants Answers To The Murder Of An Akron Woman

LeBron James

Source: Nike / NIke

Just That Kid from Akron, LeBron James, has always rode hard for the city where it all began, promising to never forget where he came from and always doing things to improve the quality of life in his former community.  So it only seems right that the man that holds his hometown dear to him, answer the question of who murdered his hometowns, friend, sister?

Columbus day care owner, 37 year old Ericka Weems, had just moved back home to Akron to be closer to family and to open a business in her hometown as well.  Monday those aspirations were dashed by an unknown person who took Ms. Weems life shooting her and leaving her for dead in her West Akron home.

Ericka Weems is the sister of LeBron James childhood friend, high school basketball teammate, Brandon Weems, who currently works as director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James Tweeted out:

If Akron, if you know something, say something by contacting the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637, anonymously.

Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election

8 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election

Continue reading Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election

Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election

[caption id="attachment_3235609" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Pierre Suu / Getty[/caption] This election has been emotionally and mentally exhausting, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Joe Biden is in the lead with 224 electoral college votes, but his win is dependent on flipping key swing states. Per usual, people are using social media as a way to express their annoyance with this election, and the fact that half of America thinks we need 4 additional years of this circus. One thing that lightens the mood are the hilarious and inspirational memes posted by celebrities. This election has us stressed, but you already know we can count on the internet to lighten the mood with funny posts, along with the needed words of encouragement. Black people’s ability to uplift each other through trying times is our superpower. Through years of slavery, racial discrimination, social injustices, and now a wavering election that determines our progression over the next 4 years, we’ve been able to be our own emotional support for each other. If you’re in need of a laugh or some encouragement, check out these celebrity posts that’ll make you laugh, think, and remain optimistic.  

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

LeBron James Wants Answers To The Murder Of An Akron Woman  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
4 items
Do It For The Kids: How To Make…
 8 hours ago
11.05.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 18 hours ago
11.05.20
Cardi B Puffs 3 Cigarettes At Once To…
 18 hours ago
11.05.20
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile “A Beautiful Day,”…
 18 hours ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close