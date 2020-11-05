30 Under 30 Honoree – Lyric Wilson

Name: Lyric Wilson

Age: 7

Job Title: Owner of Lyrics Lemonade

Lyrics Lemonade is a small, fun, and unique lemonade business owned and operated by now 7 year old Lyric Wilson. Lyric’s Lemonade, was established in 2018 by a determined, ambitious girl with a Entrepreneur gift and a passion to give back to her community. Lyrics Lemonade offers several blends of sweet, delicious, lemonade and a variety of tasty treats that you will not be able to resist. Lyrics lemonade adds a special twist to a classic lemonade stand!

