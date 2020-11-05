CLOSE
30 Under 30 Honoree – Aharon Brown

  • Name: Aharon Brown
  • Age: 28
  • Job Title: Forest Park City Council Member

Aharon is a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science/Criminal Justice and an Associate of Arts in Social Science. He also holds a Master’s of Community Planning degree from DAAP from the University of Cincinnati. He currently serves as the youngest member of City Council for Forest Park, Ohio, the second youngest to ever hold the position. Aharon sits on the city’s planning commission, charter revision committee and is the chair of the city’s Law committee.

