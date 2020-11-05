30 Under 30 Honoree – Erikka Franklin

Name: Erikka Franklin

Age: 14

Job Title: CEO Fanny So Fab

Erikka Franklin is from Cincinnati Ohio who is a 14 year old fashion designer and entrepreneur. She has her own fanny pack line called fanny So Fab. She created Fanny packs for Kehlani, Kandi Burress, Black Youngsta, Taylen Biggs and many more! She and her business partner recently created a clothing line called Iconic Image and a nonprofit organization called My Chocolate Don’t Melt, to inspire young girls to be themselves and teach them it’s not weather you get knocked down it’s weather you get back up! Sewing since the age of 6 years old she believes when someone puts on one of her creations they should feel absolutely amazing. Erikka loves to put a smile on peoples faces!

