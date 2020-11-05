30 Under 30 Honoree – Diana Hutchinson

Name: Diana Hutchinson

Age: 15

Job Title: Actress, Singer, and Dancer

Was employed by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati from 10/22/2019 – 3/10/2020

Diana Hutchinson was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is honored to be a nominee for 30 under 30. Currently, she is a sophomore at Walnut Hills High School and has been performing since the age of three. Recently you may have seen her as the title character in The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati production of Annie Jr, holding the title for the 1st African American to play “Annie” in the 100-year history of the company. She has also been seen with Queen City Cabaret as a featured performer on their Women’s Day online music festival. She is excited about sharing her love for the arts as she continues her performing career.

