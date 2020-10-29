Lil Durk Talks New Album, Success Of ‘Laugh Now Cry Later,’ And Voting

Music
| 10.29.20
Dismiss

Lil Durk stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk new music and voting. The Chicago rapper talked about the success of his hit song with Drake “Laugh now, Cry Later.” The song stayed number one for 4 weeks. Lil Durk shared how the success of the single made him feel. He also shared that his new album is set to be released in November all though he doesn’t have a solidified date on the album drop. He did tell us that his new song “Stay down” is set to release on October 30th featuring Young Thug and 6lack.

View this post on Instagram

MIDNIGHT 🥶 @6lack @thuggerthugger1

A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk) on

We’re days away from the 2020 election and Lil Durk made it clear that he’s planning to vote this year for the very first time. He said in the past he believed that felons were not allowed to vote, so never did. Durk says that after research and being told by someone on his team why his vote matters, he made sure that he will vote this year. To see the full interview check out the interview below:

Lil Durk Talks New Album, Success Of ‘Laugh Now Cry Later,’ And Voting  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
10 items
One Of The Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor…
 5 hours ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 6 hours ago
10.30.20
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By…
 6 hours ago
10.30.20
Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019
Summer Walker Wants To End Beef With Willow…
 16 hours ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close