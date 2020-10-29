Funkmaster Flex is back on his WWE vibes. The Hot 97 hot’s newest target is T.I. and he is questioning his King of the South claims.

As spotted on Complex the iconic DJ went all the way in on the “Swagger Like Us” rapper. On Wednesday, October 28 the on air personality reposted the infamous Crime Stoppers video of Clifford encouraging Atlanta natives to contact the police if they can assist in solving any crimes. While the clip has been floating around the internet for years it was his caption that was made it clear the Kang’s reputation was on a plate.

“I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets!” Those sentences softened the blow behind the smoke he would on to write. “PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF!”

The criticism didn’t stop there as the Hot 97 jockey went full Flex Hogan on his show via his signature start and stop bomb drop rant. “Let me also tell you boy, your catalog ain’t even prepared for 50 Cent’s first album. Stick to reality TV, you look great on there!” he shouted. Flex would go on to further question his legacy and claiming that the East Coast and Swizz Beats production made him.

The Trouble Man has yet to formally respond to these dastardly accusations but with his Verzuz battle versus Jeezy is scheduled tonight and chances are he might allude to the smoke.

Photo:

Suplex City: Funkmaster Flex Goes Flex Hogan On T.I. For East Coast Slick Talk & Crime Stoppers Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: