Offset Handcuffed, Detained After Encounter With Trump Supporters

As spotted on TMZ the Migos rapper had an interesting experience while out in Los Angeles last week. On Saturday, October 24 he was out driving in Beverly Hills and came in close proximity to a Trump rally. While it is unclear what exactly transpired when he rode past the meet up, it is safe to say things got a bit hairy as he was stopped by local police shortly after. Thankfully the “Clout” rapper had enough presence of mind to record his interaction with the cops by going on Instagram Live.

The video stream showed a tense scene as the Atlanta native refused to turn off his engine as he claimed the badges had pulled their guns out on him. “I’m not doing that,” he says. “Why not?” an officer said. “Because you’ve got guns out” Offset replied. He was then pulled out of his vehicle and handcuffed. According to the article he was only detained. After some questioning he was let go to go about his business.

According to police documentation the lawmen stopped his vehicle after someone reported that an individual pointed a weapon at the aforementioned crowd and his plates matched the ones reported in by witnesses. A passenger in the car, Marcelo Almanzar, who is said to be Cardi B’s cousin was taken in for suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

