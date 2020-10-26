CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Sets His Goals Higher, Now Wants To Buy Universal [WATCH]

First, he wanted to buy back his masters from his label, now it looks like he has bigger plans. Headkrack breaks down Kanye West’s big announcement over the weekend on the Joe Rogan podcast.  

Silento is in trouble again. You may remember him from the song “watch whip, watch me nae nae.”  The rapper was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for going 143 miles per hour on the highway.

 

