Cincinnati: Crash Knocks Out Power For In Price Hill

A crash knocked out power in the Price Hill area for at least 3k.

 

Via FOX19

The crash was reported in , the 3600 block of Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, near a Kroger store that is without power except for a backup generator, A red van crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power to more than 2,800 Duke Energy customers in the Price Hill area early Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati: Crash Knocks Out Power For In Price Hill  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

